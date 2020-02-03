Piccadilly Line assault: Police release CCTV images after woman hit with newspaper and elderly person attacked at Caledonian Road Station

Police want to speak with this man in connection to an assault on a Piccadilly Line Train. Picture: British Transport Police Archant

British Transport Police has released CCTV images of a man it wants to trace in connection to an attack on a Piccadilly Line train on December 3 - and an assault on an elderly person at Caledonian Road Station.

Piccadilly Line assault. Picture: British Transport Police Piccadilly Line assault. Picture: British Transport Police

The train was passing between Holborn and Caledonian Road stations at 4.45pm when a man hit a woman with a newspaper and pinned her to her seat so she couldn't escape.

The attacker followed her to the ticket hall of Caledonian Road station, where he argued with the victim and a witness.

He then forced his way out of the station, shoving an elderly person to the floor at he left.

Anyone who knows him to asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 346 of 3/12/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

