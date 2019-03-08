Plans for crossing at dangerous Holloway Road junction unveiled - after 15-year campaign

Plans have been unveiled for a new pedestrian crossing at a dangerous Holloway Road junction after a 15-year campaign.

TfL this week launched a consultation on safety improvements down the A1 as part of its Safer Junctions programme. They include replacing the zebra crossing at the junction with Liverpool Road with a pedestrian crossing and swapping the staggered crossings at the Hornsey Road/Hornsey Street junction with straight crossings.

The main event, however, is that the dangerous Drayton Park/Palmer Place junction would get a new crossing. At the moment people on foot have no choice but to dash across the road during the gaps between cars and lorries.

Highbury East Green councillor Caroline Russell welcomed the news, and said it was particularly poignant.

"I started campaigning about this crossing about 15 years ago with Christine Mabey, founder of Islington Living Streets," she said. "Christine sadly died this year but it's brilliant her calls for a green person crossing have been listened to at last.

"Currently families taking children to school, older people and those on their way to work have to run through gaps in the traffic. There is no safe time in the signals cycle for people to cross on foot."

Two years ago Andrew Spencer led a campaign for a crossing at the junction, gathering north of 1,000 signatures on a petition.

He said although he had hoped it would happen sooner he was very happy with the plans and said TfL had clearly put "a lot of time and effort" into the scheme.

"It's really good news," he said. "I had a meeting with TfL after presenting the petition and they said it drew attention to how strongly people felt. They had tried to do it before but the scheme proved to be controversial. A lot of people who signed it said they'd had accidents or near misses there so I think it helped push it up the agenda.

"It was actually more than I had hoped for because of the other junctions too. The zebra crossing at Liverpool Road is a nightmare."

Islington's transport chief Cllr Claudia Webbe added: "This is a great first step towards improving Holloway Road and we are hopeful more improvements will follow."

Have your say on the plans at consultations.tfl.gov.uk by September 8.