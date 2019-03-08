Search

Plans submitted for future use of Holloway Road Marks and Spencer

PUBLISHED: 13:16 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 25 April 2019

Marks and Spencer in Holloway Road will close in early 2019. Picture: Google Maps

Marks and Spencer in Holloway Road will close in early 2019. Picture: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted to redevelop the historic Marks and Spencer building in Holloway Road and turn the upstairs into offices and a gym.

The Marks & Spencer store in Holloway in 1931The Marks & Spencer store in Holloway in 1931

The shop has stood in the centre of the Nag's Head shopping district since 1931 but last year the chain announced last year it will be one of the 14 stores shutting as part of a “vital” restructure.

Now a firm named H Company 2 has submitted plans to change the planning uses of the first and second floors to provide flexibility for future operators. The ground floor will, significantly, remain as a retail unit.

A report submitted with the application states: “The retail will be provided with an individual separate entrances at ground level. The gym and office will share an entrance at ground level.”

In June Jeremy Corbyn joined the Islington council leader Richard Watts and business chief Cllr Asima Shaikh for a meeting with Marks and Spencer chiefs over the closure. They wanted to ensure it was taken over by another retailer to make sure the Nag's Head continued to thrive.

