Plans submitted to develop Crouch Hill station's old ticket office building

PUBLISHED: 09:51 21 May 2019

Plans have been submitted to convert the old Crouch Hill station ticket hall into a cafe and build new offices and homes.

The site next to the London Overground station, which also contains the former station master's house, has been left empty for years.

But now MBBK Developments wants to turn it into a food spot, dig into the basement and extend the former residence to create a couple of two-bed homes.

The application also includes a new four-storey building with 60.5 sq m of office space, two one-bed flats, a two-bed duplex and a three-bed duplex.

MBBK had similar plans knocked back last year and have reduced the scale of the project as a result.

A report attached to the application states the development will have a "number of benefits".

"The proposals will provide significant heritage and public benefits whilst improving the existing townscape and making a positive contribution to the Stroud Green Conservation Area," it states.

