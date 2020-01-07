Search

Advanced search

Plans to renovate Islington's Central Library include space for children's theatre charity

PUBLISHED: 12:05 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 07 January 2020

Islington Central Library.

Islington Central Library.

Archant

Islington's Grade II listed Central Library could be renovated with the entrance in Holloway Road reopened and a theatre room created.

Charity Tall Stories Theatre Group, which produces storytelling shows for schools, would use the rehearsal and drama space on the first floor of the building and in return put on 15 free shows for schoolkids.

You may also want to watch:

A report states: "It is envisaged the space will be an inspiration for free education workshops, behind the scenes tours, open rehearsals and exhibitions, using sets and costumes that bring to life both the story the production is based on, as well as revealing how a theatrical production is made."

The library is currently accessed in Fieldway Crescent. The work also would see a ramp installed at the reinstated Holloway Road entrance to make the 1906 building accessible.

The Theatres Trust has backed the plans, saying: "The proposed theatre will help to increase the strength and diversity of the cultural provision within Islington as well as providing a much needed rehearsal space and support to an existing community facility."

The council plans will be voted on by councillors on Tuesday.

Most Read

Islington’s shoplifting hotspots revealed as Met Police screen out “low value” crimes

Upper Street around The Angel: officially Islington's worst location for shoplifting. Picture:Ken Mears

Finsbury Park murder: Police manhunt under way for man who stabbed delivery driver Takieddine Boudhane to death

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police

Finsbury Park murder: Devastated friends pay tribute to ‘lovely’ delivery driver stabbed to death

Taqi was stabbed to death in Stroud Green Road last night. Picture: Taqi

Who’s who: Islington’s newest councillor on tackling toxic air, knife crime and crowded housing

Cllr Gulcin Ozdemir with Islington leader Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Islington Labour

FA CUP – Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United: Holding struggles on return as Guendouzi makes mark

Arsenal's Rob Holding (left) and Leeds United's Patrick Bamford battle for the ball during the FA Cup third round match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Most Read

Islington’s shoplifting hotspots revealed as Met Police screen out “low value” crimes

Upper Street around The Angel: officially Islington's worst location for shoplifting. Picture:Ken Mears

Finsbury Park murder: Police manhunt under way for man who stabbed delivery driver Takieddine Boudhane to death

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police

Finsbury Park murder: Devastated friends pay tribute to ‘lovely’ delivery driver stabbed to death

Taqi was stabbed to death in Stroud Green Road last night. Picture: Taqi

Who’s who: Islington’s newest councillor on tackling toxic air, knife crime and crowded housing

Cllr Gulcin Ozdemir with Islington leader Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Islington Labour

FA CUP – Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United: Holding struggles on return as Guendouzi makes mark

Arsenal's Rob Holding (left) and Leeds United's Patrick Bamford battle for the ball during the FA Cup third round match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arteta praises Nelson after Arsenal youngster scores winner against Leeds

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta (left) with Reiss Nelson (right) after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Arsenal boss Arteta: ‘I was angry with the players at half-time’

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: John Walton/PA

Rosalind Blessed: ‘In an increasingly isolated society, it’s so easy to imagine that you are alone’

Rosalind Blessed, centre, alongside the cast for Lullabies for the Lost. Picture: Adam Trigg.

Boundary review: Arsenal Football Club set to get ward named after it

Map of new Islington ward boundaries. Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2019

Islington shopper can nominate community groups and charities for funding via Tesco bags of help scheme

A child choosing a charity as part of Tesco's Bags of Help scheme. Picture: Kevin Lines
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists