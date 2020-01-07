Plans to renovate Islington's Central Library include space for children's theatre charity

Islington Central Library. Archant

Islington's Grade II listed Central Library could be renovated with the entrance in Holloway Road reopened and a theatre room created.

Charity Tall Stories Theatre Group, which produces storytelling shows for schools, would use the rehearsal and drama space on the first floor of the building and in return put on 15 free shows for schoolkids.

A report states: "It is envisaged the space will be an inspiration for free education workshops, behind the scenes tours, open rehearsals and exhibitions, using sets and costumes that bring to life both the story the production is based on, as well as revealing how a theatrical production is made."

The library is currently accessed in Fieldway Crescent. The work also would see a ramp installed at the reinstated Holloway Road entrance to make the 1906 building accessible.

The Theatres Trust has backed the plans, saying: "The proposed theatre will help to increase the strength and diversity of the cultural provision within Islington as well as providing a much needed rehearsal space and support to an existing community facility."

The council plans will be voted on by councillors on Tuesday.