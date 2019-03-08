Search

Plans unveiled for new cycle route from Finsbury Park to Highbury Fields

PUBLISHED: 09:41 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 19 June 2019

An artist's impression of Drayton Park Road.

Archant

Plans have been unveiled for a new cycle route linking Finsbury Park to Highbury Fields.

The Cycleway - TfL's new collective term for Quietways and Cycle Superhighways - will run down Ambler Road, Gillespie Road, Drayton Park and Horsell Road.

In line with Vision Zero, Sadiq Khan's push to eliminate all deaths and serious injuries from London's roads, it aims to make a safer and more direct route for cyclists and create a greener environment for locals.

It will feature protected cycle tracks, new pedestrian crossings, wider footways, safer junctions and more greenery. The plan is to eventually extend it to Farringdon, Hackney and Haringey.

Islington's transport chief Cllr Claudia Webbe said: "This new route is aimed at those who don't yet cycle. We've sought to cut through the jargon and get down to business. Too many of our roads have been designed for vehicles and not people, we want that to change."

Walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman added: "I'm delighted Islington are pushing ahead with plans that will benefit everyone - reducing road danger, cutting air pollution, and creating a greener more welcoming local environment."

Have your say on the plans at islington.gov.uk/consultations before July 15.

'Pool of blood' in Holloway prompts police investigation

Axminster Road. Picture: Google Maps

Tufnell Park stabbing: Teen slashed across face in Brecknock Road

Tufnell Park crime scene. Picture: @missvonmeow

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Probe launched after bacteria found in Tufnell Park school's water supply

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Arsenal transfer rumours: German football expert Daniel Pinder on Markus Schubert

Germany goalkeeper Markus Schubert. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Man charged after mum stabbed while pushing toddler in buggy in Caedmon Road, Holloway

Christel was stabbed while pushing her son , 3, in his buggy. Picture: Supplied

