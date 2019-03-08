Plans unveiled for new cycle route from Finsbury Park to Highbury Fields

Plans have been unveiled for a new cycle route linking Finsbury Park to Highbury Fields.

The Cycleway - TfL's new collective term for Quietways and Cycle Superhighways - will run down Ambler Road, Gillespie Road, Drayton Park and Horsell Road.

In line with Vision Zero, Sadiq Khan's push to eliminate all deaths and serious injuries from London's roads, it aims to make a safer and more direct route for cyclists and create a greener environment for locals.

It will feature protected cycle tracks, new pedestrian crossings, wider footways, safer junctions and more greenery. The plan is to eventually extend it to Farringdon, Hackney and Haringey.

Islington's transport chief Cllr Claudia Webbe said: "This new route is aimed at those who don't yet cycle. We've sought to cut through the jargon and get down to business. Too many of our roads have been designed for vehicles and not people, we want that to change."

Walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman added: "I'm delighted Islington are pushing ahead with plans that will benefit everyone - reducing road danger, cutting air pollution, and creating a greener more welcoming local environment."

Have your say on the plans at islington.gov.uk/consultations before July 15.