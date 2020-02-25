Search

Advanced search

Plastic Patrol: Report finds Islington among most engaged boroughs in tackling single-use plastic 'litter crisis'

PUBLISHED: 12:51 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 25 February 2020

Plastic Patrol volunteers. Picture: Plastic Patrol

Plastic Patrol volunteers. Picture: Plastic Patrol

Archant

A not-for-profit organisation that promotes litter picking has praised the efforts of Islington volunteers to collect single-use plastic.

Plastic Patrol volunteers. Picture: Plastic PatrolPlastic Patrol volunteers. Picture: Plastic Patrol

Plastic Patrol has published a report documenting the number of single-use plastic items found discarded in different parts of the UK.

You may also want to watch:

The report, part of five-year study, presents the analysis of data on 64,913 pieces of litter recorded in the organisations Plastic Patrol app by volunteers over a nine-month period from April 5 to December 31.

According to this data, Islington volunteers collected and recorded 1,154 pieces of litter over this period.

Lizzie Carr, Founder of Plastic Patrol, said: "These results, obtained across the UK over nine months, serve as a crucial wake-up call to us all. It is clear that now is the time for government, industry and individuals to step up our ambitions and act accordingly to tackle the single-use litter crisis, which continues despite increasing awareness."

Most Read

Grineo Daka killing: Police re-issue pictures of trio they wish to trace after fatal shooting

Police want to speak with this trio in relation to the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka in Leyton. Picture: Met Police

Mother fears epileptic son could drown in bath at overcrowded housing association flat in Cally

Melissa Edwards and her son Oliver Edwards. Picture: Freddie Simpson

Pharmaceutical company suing Moorfields Eye Hospital Foundation Trust for £1.9million

Moorfields Eye Hospital

Greenpeace boss John Sauven at risk of two-year jail term after stopping BP drilling for new oil

John Sauven, Executive Director Greenpeace UK, outside Edingburgh's Court of Session on the first day of the trial. Picture: Robert Omerod

‘Where’s our Cycleway?’ TfL’s Tottenham to Camden route delayed by a year

Morgan Penn with his sign and the flowers, which he put up to stop bus drivers speeding.

Most Read

Grineo Daka killing: Police re-issue pictures of trio they wish to trace after fatal shooting

Police want to speak with this trio in relation to the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka in Leyton. Picture: Met Police

Mother fears epileptic son could drown in bath at overcrowded housing association flat in Cally

Melissa Edwards and her son Oliver Edwards. Picture: Freddie Simpson

Pharmaceutical company suing Moorfields Eye Hospital Foundation Trust for £1.9million

Moorfields Eye Hospital

Greenpeace boss John Sauven at risk of two-year jail term after stopping BP drilling for new oil

John Sauven, Executive Director Greenpeace UK, outside Edingburgh's Court of Session on the first day of the trial. Picture: Robert Omerod

‘Where’s our Cycleway?’ TfL’s Tottenham to Camden route delayed by a year

Morgan Penn with his sign and the flowers, which he put up to stop bus drivers speeding.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Plastic Patrol: Report finds Islington among most engaged boroughs in tackling single-use plastic ‘litter crisis’

Plastic Patrol volunteers. Picture: Plastic Patrol

Executive shake-up as Islington’s crime and finance chief Cllr Andy Hull steps down

Cllr Andy Hull. Picture: Islington Council

Arsenal trio named in Netherlands squad for Tournoi de France

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Mother fears epileptic son could drown in bath at overcrowded housing association flat in Cally

Melissa Edwards and her son Oliver Edwards. Picture: Freddie Simpson

Greenpeace boss John Sauven at risk of two-year jail term after stopping BP drilling for new oil

John Sauven, Executive Director Greenpeace UK, outside Edingburgh's Court of Session on the first day of the trial. Picture: Robert Omerod
Drive 24