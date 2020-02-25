Plastic Patrol: Report finds Islington among most engaged boroughs in tackling single-use plastic 'litter crisis'

Plastic Patrol volunteers. Picture: Plastic Patrol Archant

A not-for-profit organisation that promotes litter picking has praised the efforts of Islington volunteers to collect single-use plastic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plastic Patrol volunteers. Picture: Plastic Patrol Plastic Patrol volunteers. Picture: Plastic Patrol

Plastic Patrol has published a report documenting the number of single-use plastic items found discarded in different parts of the UK.

You may also want to watch:

The report, part of five-year study, presents the analysis of data on 64,913 pieces of litter recorded in the organisations Plastic Patrol app by volunteers over a nine-month period from April 5 to December 31.

According to this data, Islington volunteers collected and recorded 1,154 pieces of litter over this period.

Lizzie Carr, Founder of Plastic Patrol, said: "These results, obtained across the UK over nine months, serve as a crucial wake-up call to us all. It is clear that now is the time for government, industry and individuals to step up our ambitions and act accordingly to tackle the single-use litter crisis, which continues despite increasing awareness."