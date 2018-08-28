Search

Finsbury Park plumbing firm joins business network helping Missing People find lost kids

PUBLISHED: 13:10 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:51 18 December 2018

Ray Andes, Ray Andes, managing director of Plumb Inn, which is supporting Missing People's Find Every Child Campaign. Picture: Plumb Inn

Archant

A Finsbury Park plumbing firm has joined a network of more than 200 businesses helping to find missing children.

Plumb Inn’s Seven Sisters Road branch is the newest addition to the IPG group, which is assisting the Missing People charity with its vital Find Every Child Campaign.

The IPG is a collection of plumbing, heating and bathroom specialists working at more than 200 location across the country – members put up missing people posters in there shops and collect money for the charity.

Ray Andes, managing director of Plumb Inn said: “Thousands of children go missing each year in the UK, and we decided that due to the kind of business we are we have the ability to truly support the great work Missing People do to help find them.”

Missing People is the only UK charity dedicated to reuniting the 180,000 kids and young people who go missing every year with their families.

It’s a free, confidential and 24 hour service. Find out more: missingpeople.org.uk

