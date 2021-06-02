Infant taken to hospital after paramedics called to Archway

Published: 6:06 PM June 2, 2021 Updated: 6:34 PM June 2, 2021

Police and ambulance service cars in the Elthorne Estate on June 2 - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

A small child was taken to hospital after the emergency services were called to an Archway property this afternoon.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) was on the scene in the Elthorne Estate at around 3.30pm.

A LAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.20pm today to reports of an incident at a residential address.

"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and two medics in cars to the scene.

"We treated an infant and took them to hospital."

There is no further update on the infant's condition.

Police were also at the scene but referred all enquiries to LAS.