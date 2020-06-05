Police appeal after King’s Cross station ‘assault’ leaves victim with fractured shoulder

King Cross station assault appeal. Picture: BTP Archant

British Transport Police has released CCTV images following a report of an assault at King’s Cross station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened on platform 8 between 8pm and 8.15pm on Sunday, December 8.

The victim was allegedly pushed to the floor by another man as he left the train.

He suffered a fractured shoulder.

You may also want to watch:

Officers would like to speak to the man in the picture who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 1900105539.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Are you the victim? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616222 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk