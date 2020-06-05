Search

Advanced search

Police appeal after King’s Cross station ‘assault’ leaves victim with fractured shoulder

PUBLISHED: 12:46 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 05 June 2020

King Cross station assault appeal. Picture: BTP

King Cross station assault appeal. Picture: BTP

Archant

British Transport Police has released CCTV images following a report of an assault at King’s Cross station.

The incident happened on platform 8 between 8pm and 8.15pm on Sunday, December 8.

The victim was allegedly pushed to the floor by another man as he left the train.

He suffered a fractured shoulder.

You may also want to watch:

Officers would like to speak to the man in the picture who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 1900105539.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Are you the victim? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616222 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man injured in Blackstock Road

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Islington outdoor markets reopen as traders urge people to shirk supermarkets

Chapel Market.Picture:Ken Mears

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee in Islington

Stand Up To Racism held a demonstration outside Islington Town Hall on Wednesday, June 3 in response to the killing of George Floyd and in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Polly Hancock

Elderly woman no longer in ‘life-threatening’ condition after suspected domestic incident in Southgate Road

The emergency services on the scene of a

Coronavirus: Islington NEU claims it’s ‘morally irresponsible’ to send kids back to school before it’s safe

A stock image of students in a classroom. Picture: PA/Ben Birchall

Most Read

Man injured in Blackstock Road

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Islington outdoor markets reopen as traders urge people to shirk supermarkets

Chapel Market.Picture:Ken Mears

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee in Islington

Stand Up To Racism held a demonstration outside Islington Town Hall on Wednesday, June 3 in response to the killing of George Floyd and in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Polly Hancock

Elderly woman no longer in ‘life-threatening’ condition after suspected domestic incident in Southgate Road

The emergency services on the scene of a

Coronavirus: Islington NEU claims it’s ‘morally irresponsible’ to send kids back to school before it’s safe

A stock image of students in a classroom. Picture: PA/Ben Birchall

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Cricket clubs to get free digital skills training with Google Digital Garage and ECB

Cricket nets

Chelsea confirmed as WSL champions on points per game basis

Chelsea have been confirmed as WSL champions on points-per-game basis (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Premiership rugby will resume on August, 15

Premiership Rugby match ball (Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)

Middlesex CC Foundation emergency appeal provides over 23,000 meals

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

Police appeal after King’s Cross station ‘assault’ leaves victim with fractured shoulder

King Cross station assault appeal. Picture: BTP
Drive 24