Police appeal after series of sexual assaults on women aboard Islington and Hackney buses

PUBLISHED: 10:33 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 01 October 2019

Police want to trace this man in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Islington and Hackney. Picture: Supplied

Police want to trace this man in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Islington and Hackney. Picture: Supplied

Detectives want to trace this man in connection with a series of sexual assaults on buses in Islington, Hackney.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak with, after nine women were set upon between July 4 and September 5.

The incidents occurred on a number of bus routes, including the 38, 48, 279, 254, 149 and 253.

The women who were sexually assaulted by touching are between the ages of 23 and 62 years old, with the majority in their 20s.

Det Con Teresa Moore, said: "It is imperative women in London should be able to board public transport without fear of being targeted.

"Each incident has left the women targeted feeling very upset and shocked, and they are being supported by my team.

"We have carried out extensive enquiries to try and identify this man, and we are now asking the public to contact us if they recognise him."

The assaults have mostly happened between 7pm and 11pm.

Anyone who recognises the man in the images, or has related information to share, is asked to call detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command via 101 or tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555

