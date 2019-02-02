Nedim Bilgin murder: Police appeal to get justice for teen's mum one year on from fatal stabbing

Nedim Bilgin, who went to the Copenhagen Youth Project, was stabbed to death in Holloway Road on Tuesday.

Police have issued a fresh appeal over the murder of a teenager in Caledonian Road last year.

Vigil and balloon release for Nedim Bilgin outside Coatbridge House on 02.02.19. Friends of Nedim have created a shrine in a pedestrian tunnel leading into Coatbridge House with floers candles and photographs. Vigil and balloon release for Nedim Bilgin outside Coatbridge House on 02.02.19. Friends of Nedim have created a shrine in a pedestrian tunnel leading into Coatbridge House with floers candles and photographs.

Former St Mary Magdalene Academy student Nedim Bilgin, 17, died after he was stabbed multiple times near the junction with Tilloch Street at about 7pm on January 29.

Officers arrested two males, aged 16 and 17, near the crime scene on suspicion of murder that night. Police arrested a 22-year-old and two 18-year-olds on January 31. But all suspects were bailed and no one has been charged.

There were reports of people running around and on pedal bikes near Tilloch Street in the immediate aftermath of Nedim's stabbing.

Islington's most senior police officer Ch Supt Raj Kohli this week told the Gazette: "There is still an investigation and the team is singularly focused on getting him justice.

Vigil and balloon release for Nedim Bilgin outside Coatbridge House on 02.02.19. Messages on a giant red balloon Vigil and balloon release for Nedim Bilgin outside Coatbridge House on 02.02.19. Messages on a giant red balloon

"There are people that know what happened and every lead matters. There was this whole controversy around having a shrine [for Nedim], and I get why people want to put down flowers, of course I do. But wouldn't a better legacy for Nedim be that those who know what happened tell us? A shrine won't bring Nedim back or get justice for Nedim's mum. And yes, I know they [Nedim's friends] need to grieve. Ninety-nine per cent of what you hear is based on some truth, and there are people who have heard things.

"Those people reading your paper, the parents, should say to your kids: 'How would you feel if I as your parent, God forbid, lost you?'"

Following Nedim's death, his friends described as a boy with a "diamond heart" and a "cheeky little brother grin".

Stephen Griffiths is project director at the Copenhagen Youth Project, where Nedim went three times a week. He has been supporting Nedim's traumatised friends, with backing from Islington Council, since the teenager died.

Stephen last year told the Gazette: "It's a disaster, young lives should not be lost in this callous way.

"Nedim had a lot going for him. He was a larger than life presence. He loved life and was still a very young man. He had a lot of friends and was a very lively character."

Friends of Nedim created a shrine to him in Carnoustie Drive, but it was removed after a fracas on February 28.

This saw 48-year-old grandfather Mark Francis attack a group of thirty youngsters with a "large metal bar" after they allegedly robbed his son's bike. Francis later pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon and use of threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence. He was sentenced at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court to a 12 month community order with the requirement of 60 hours unpaid work.

Any witnesses or people with information should call police on 101.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111