Police appeal to find Porsche driver in Holloway who ‘rammed police car and injured officer’ in getaway

Police say the suspect drove a white Porsche Panamera which collided with six vehicles as it escaped. Picture: kenjonbro/CC Search Kenjonbro/CC Search

Police are appealing for information after a Porsche reportedly rammed a police car, injured an officer and then struck six cars as it escaped from Holloway on Monday.

At around 9.30am on June 22 Met officers in Parkhurst Road pulled over a white Porsche Panamera in a car park but the driver allegedly refused to get out.

The Met says he then drove into the police car, which was “extensively damaged”, leaving one officer with “minor injuries” to his leg.

Another police officer on foot tried to stop the Porsche which then reportedly drove at him but made no contact.

The driver then made off, striking six cars way on their escape including one in Williamson Street, before later running away from the scene, police say.

No members of the public were injured and police have described the suspect as in his early 20s, with a “tanned complexion”.

Inspector James Beattie said: “The driver of this vehicle has driven extremely dangerously to evade police, and it is lucky that police officers were not seriously injured.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1963/22JUN.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.