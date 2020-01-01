Grineo Daka murder: Police appeal to trace two men in connection to fatal shooting

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka have issued two images of people who are wanted in connection with the murder.

Grineo, who was aged 27 and from Stratford, was gunned down in Phoenix Snooker Club in Lea Bridge Road at about 3am on July 7.

He died at the scene and a post-mortem examination at Walthamstow mortuary on July 9, 2019 gave the cause of death as a single gunshot.

Police want to trace Jeton Krasniqi, 26, and Mirsad Brahimi, 33, were both living in north London when Grineo was killed.

Krasniqi was born in Kosovo and has links to Hertfordshire. He is described as six foot tall and of stocky build.

Brahimi, aged 33, is known to frequent central and west London.

Brahimi was originally from Kosovo and is described as six foot three inches tall and of slim build.

A reward of £20,000 is being offered for information that directly leads to the conviction of the two men.

Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley, who leads the investigation, said: “While this investigation has made significant progress and one person is awaiting trial for the murder, I am still keen to speak to the two people shown in these images.

“We understand that Grineo had gone to the snooker club where he was then involved in an altercation with others and a number of shots were fired and as result he lost his life, others were also injured. We need the community to support us and help bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone seeing either of the two men should not approach them, but should instead immediately call 999.

Anyone with information as the whereabouts of the two individuals can contact detectives at the incident room on 020 8345 3715 or via 101. You can also contact police via Twitter at @MetCC, please quote CAD 1438/07Jul19.

If you do not wish to speak with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them anonymously online.