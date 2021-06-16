Published: 10:18 AM June 16, 2021 Updated: 10:19 AM June 16, 2021

Police are appealing for help to find 14-year-old school girl Yasmin Lourenco, of Islington, who was last seen in Crouch Hill - Credit: Met Police

Police are appealing for help to find a 14-year-old school girl from Islington who has been missing for four days.

Yasmin Lourenco went missing from the Crouch Hill area on June 12, and was reportedly seen in Morden and Merton on Monday (June 14).

She is thought to have been wearing a knee length black coat.

Posting a picture of Yasmin smiling with a birthday cake in front of her, Islington Police said on Twitter: “We continue to search for 14-year-old Yasmin Lourenco, who has been missing from her home in Islington for a number of days."