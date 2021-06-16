News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Appeal to trace missing Islington school girl, 14

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:18 AM June 16, 2021    Updated: 10:19 AM June 16, 2021
Police are appealing for help to find 14-year-old school girl Yasmin Lourenco, of Islington

Police are appealing for help to find 14-year-old school girl Yasmin Lourenco, of Islington, who was last seen in Crouch Hill - Credit: Met Police

Police are appealing for help to find a 14-year-old school girl from Islington who has been missing for four days. 

Yasmin Lourenco went missing from the Crouch Hill area on June 12, and was reportedly seen in Morden and Merton on Monday (June 14).

She is thought to have been wearing a knee length black coat.

Posting a picture of Yasmin smiling with a birthday cake in front of her, Islington Police said on Twitter: “We continue to search for 14-year-old Yasmin Lourenco, who has been missing from her home in Islington for a number of days."

You may also want to watch:

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Taylor Cox

Islington shooting victim named

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Hornsey Rise Gardens. Picture: Google Street View

Crime

Murder investigation launched after teenager is shot in Islington

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services attend Hornsey Rise Gardens after reports of gunshots being fired.

Gun crime

Man injured in Hornsey Rise shooting

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Leonie Beatrice Gutmann, 36

Missing People

Missing: Highgate woman known to frequent Camden and Islington areas

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus