Hornsey Rise robbery: Police arrest three people after man attacked
PUBLISHED: 13:44 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 04 September 2019
Archant
Three men have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Hornsey Rise yesterday.
Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by a group of males in Hornsey Rise Gardens at about 3pm.
You may also want to watch:
The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries aren't serious.
A Met Police spokesperson said: "Three males [A] 18; [B] 20 and [C] 22 were arrested on suspicion of robbery and taking and driving away."
Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk
Comments have been disabled on this article.