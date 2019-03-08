Search

Hornsey Rise robbery: Police arrest three people after man attacked

PUBLISHED: 13:44 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 04 September 2019

Hornsey Rise Gardens. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Three men have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Hornsey Rise yesterday.

Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by a group of males in Hornsey Rise Gardens at about 3pm.

The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries aren't serious.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Three males [A] 18; [B] 20 and [C] 22 were arrested on suspicion of robbery and taking and driving away."

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

