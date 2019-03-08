Police arrest three men in Cally for knives in car

Police officers swooped on a vehicle they believed to be carrying weapons in Caledonian Road last night.

Officers arrested three males, whose ages haven't been disclosed, on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson confirmed "knives were recovered from the vehicle".

The men have been taken to an east London police station where they remained this morning.

