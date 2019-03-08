Search

Police arrest three men in Cally for knives in car

PUBLISHED: 16:47 29 July 2019

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Archant

Police officers swooped on a vehicle they believed to be carrying weapons in Caledonian Road last night.

Officers arrested three males, whose ages haven't been disclosed, on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson confirmed "knives were recovered from the vehicle".

The men have been taken to an east London police station where they remained this morning.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244

