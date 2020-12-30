News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police condemn people 'flagrantly ignoring' tier 4 rules following Islington house party

Holly Chant

Published: 8:38 AM December 30, 2020   
Acting Ch Insp Pete Dearden condemned people flouting Tier 4 rules after a house party breach in Islington. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police were called to a house party in Islington and issued a fine for the breach of tier 4 rules. 

On December 27,  officers arrived outside an address at Highbury Quadrant where loud music was being played. 

They believed a party, attended by more than 15 people, was taking place at the residence. 

While the occupants refused to engage with officers a woman left the address and was issued an fixed penalty notice.

Acting Ch Insp Pete Dearden, from the Met's Central North Basic Command Unit, said: "Thousands of people in London were not allowed to see their loved ones over the Christmas period as the spread of Covid-19 has happened so quickly – partly due to people flagrantly ignoring the rules and attending house parties and accelerating the spread of the disease.

“Anyone seen to be breaking the rules and attending a house party or Unlicensed Music Event can expect to be fined by the police.”

