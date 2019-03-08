Search

Advanced search

Armed police called to reports of kids with firearm in Highbury recover BB gun

PUBLISHED: 15:37 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 04 November 2019

Police respond to call claiming a group of children had a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun. Picture: Dean Gillespie

Police respond to call claiming a group of children had a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun. Picture: Dean Gillespie

Archant

Armed police were called to reports of a group of kids carrying a firearm in Highbury this afternoon - but it turned out to be a BB gun.

Armed police respond to call claiming a group of children had a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun. Picture: Dean GillespieArmed police respond to call claiming a group of children had a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun. Picture: Dean Gillespie

Officers were alerted to a group of "college kids" carrying what appeared to be a gun in Highbury Terrace at 12.52pm.

You may also want to watch:

Police stopped a group of children near the junction of Leigh Road and Highbury Grove and took a BB gun off them.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The school have been informed; they will be dealing with this matter." No arrests were made.

A local businessman, who didn't wish to be named, told the Gazette: "I saw couple of young college kids looking to cross the road. As they crossed the road police jumped out and did their job." He said four of five kids were reprimanded by officers.

Dean Gillespie, who photographed armed police at the scene, tweeted: "According to a source in one of the local businesses, some young school age teens allegedly had guns or replicas. The police apparently ended up having the four of them face down on the street, and he saw them take something like a pistol off them."

Most Read

Wanted: CCTV images released after man has teeth knocked out in vicious assault on 210 bus in Hornsey Road

Do you know either of these people?

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Armed police called to reports of kids with firearm in Highbury recover BB gun

Police respond to call claiming a group of children had a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun. Picture: Dean Gillespie

Hidden cameras discovered in children’s toilet at Upper Holloway primary school

Duncombe Primary School Pic: CH Architects LLP

Police recover thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs after Finsbury Park arrest

Drugs seized by Highbury West Police. Picture: Highbury West Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wanted: CCTV images released after man has teeth knocked out in vicious assault on 210 bus in Hornsey Road

Do you know either of these people?

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Armed police called to reports of kids with firearm in Highbury recover BB gun

Police respond to call claiming a group of children had a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun. Picture: Dean Gillespie

Hidden cameras discovered in children’s toilet at Upper Holloway primary school

Duncombe Primary School Pic: CH Architects LLP

Police recover thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs after Finsbury Park arrest

Drugs seized by Highbury West Police. Picture: Highbury West Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Whittington Hospital trust apologises over hour-long waits for patients using its transport service

The Whittington Hospital. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive

Armed police called to reports of kids with firearm in Highbury recover BB gun

Police respond to call claiming a group of children had a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun. Picture: Dean Gillespie

Continental League Cup: Brighton 0 Arsenal 0 (4-2 pens)

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

Wanted: CCTV images released after man has teeth knocked out in vicious assault on 210 bus in Hornsey Road

Do you know either of these people?

Arsenal 1-1 Wolves player ratings: Ozil, Leno and Tierney the bright spots on another dark day

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists