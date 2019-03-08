Armed police called to reports of kids with firearm in Highbury recover BB gun

Police respond to call claiming a group of children had a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun. Picture: Dean Gillespie Archant

Armed police were called to reports of a group of kids carrying a firearm in Highbury this afternoon - but it turned out to be a BB gun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Armed police respond to call claiming a group of children had a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun. Picture: Dean Gillespie Armed police respond to call claiming a group of children had a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun. Picture: Dean Gillespie

Officers were alerted to a group of "college kids" carrying what appeared to be a gun in Highbury Terrace at 12.52pm.

You may also want to watch:

Police stopped a group of children near the junction of Leigh Road and Highbury Grove and took a BB gun off them.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The school have been informed; they will be dealing with this matter." No arrests were made.

A local businessman, who didn't wish to be named, told the Gazette: "I saw couple of young college kids looking to cross the road. As they crossed the road police jumped out and did their job." He said four of five kids were reprimanded by officers.

Dean Gillespie, who photographed armed police at the scene, tweeted: "According to a source in one of the local businesses, some young school age teens allegedly had guns or replicas. The police apparently ended up having the four of them face down on the street, and he saw them take something like a pistol off them."