Police carry out operation in Archway searching for suspect

Whitehall Park, Archway. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Police have carried out an operation in Archway this afternoon looking for a suspect with an outstanding warrant on their name.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Multiple officers and the police helicopter were seen in Hornsey Lane at about 4pm and motorists were advised to avoid the area. Officers were also seen around Whitehall Park and Beaumont Rise.

It is not yet known if any arrests have been made.