Police carry out operation in Archway searching for suspect

PUBLISHED: 17:18 12 September 2019

Whitehall Park, Archway. Picture: Google Street View

Police have carried out an operation in Archway this afternoon looking for a suspect with an outstanding warrant on their name.

Multiple officers and the police helicopter were seen in Hornsey Lane at about 4pm and motorists were advised to avoid the area. Officers were also seen around Whitehall Park and Beaumont Rise.

It is not yet known if any arrests have been made.

