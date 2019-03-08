Police charge four people after Upper Holloway shooting

A man was found with gunshot injuries in Wedmore Street. Picture: @999london Archant

Police have charged four people in connection to a shooting in Upper Holloway on Monday last week.

Officers were called to Wedmore Street in the early hours of July 22 after neighbours heard shots ringing out over Whittington Park.

A man suffering from gunshot injuries to his "back and buttocks area" was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as "not life-threatening".

Terry Junior Dixon, 28, of Leverton Street, Camden, was charged on Friday last week with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court the following day where he was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, 23 August.

Jamie-Lee Reilly, 32, of South Road, Enfield, was charged on the same day with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger. She was bailed to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 28 August

Paul Reilly, 27, of Wendover Court, Brent, was charged on Wednesday last week with affray and attempted actual bodily harm. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magsitrates' Court the next day and was remanded to Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 22.

Salah'din Kerbouba, 24, of Bisterne Avenue, Waltham Forest, was charged on Wednesday last week with driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance. He appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court in custody the following day where he was sentenced to 8 weeks' imprisonment and disqualified for a further 35 months.