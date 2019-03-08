Police charge man after huge fight in Finsbury Square

The scene in Finsbury Square following the stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko Archant

Police have charged a man in connection to the huge fight in Finsbury Square in the early hours of Tuesday last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Mohammad Elyamlahi, 25, of Erasmus Street, Westminster, was arrested after he appeared at a south London hospital with a partially severed finger on August 6.

He was charged the next day with grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Elyamlahi appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Thursday last week, and is scheduled to enter a plea at Snaresbrook Crown Court in September 5.