Police chase ends with suspect crashing into car and traffic lights in Essex Road

Stock image of arrest. Picture: Met Police Chief Constable Kent Police

A police chase started in Hackney and ended when the suspect crashed into another car and hurtled into traffic lights in Essex Road last night.

Police chase! It's all happening in Islington... BMW driver crashed into traffic light, airbag. Then peep ran. Armed Police chased and left their car. Drama alert! #police #islington #essexroad #policechase pic.twitter.com/SvGoUzok8l — John J O'Sullivan (@johnjosullivan_) July 24, 2019

Cops on patrol in Hackney signalled for a driver to stop at about 9.35pm in Richmond Road - but when the car sped off they gave chase.

After smashing into the Essex Road traffic lights, the driver ran off. But, after "a short foot chase", officers arrested someone in connection to the incident.

A Met Police source said: "He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and driving offences and taken into custody where he remains."

One Twitter user, John J O'Sullivan, who witnessed some of the incident, wrote: "Police chase! It's all happening in Islington... BMW driver crashed into traffic light, airbag. Then peep ran. Armed Police chased and left their car. Drama alert!". But a Met Police source said firearms officers were not involved.

