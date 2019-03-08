Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police chase ends with suspect crashing into car and traffic lights in Essex Road

PUBLISHED: 14:21 25 July 2019

Stock image of arrest. Picture: Met Police

Stock image of arrest. Picture: Met Police

Chief Constable Kent Police

A police chase started in Hackney and ended when the suspect crashed into another car and hurtled into traffic lights in Essex Road last night.

Cops on patrol in Hackney signalled for a driver to stop at about 9.35pm in Richmond Road - but when the car sped off they gave chase.

You may also want to watch:

After smashing into the Essex Road traffic lights, the driver ran off. But, after "a short foot chase", officers arrested someone in connection to the incident.

A Met Police source said: "He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and driving offences and taken into custody where he remains."

One Twitter user, John J O'Sullivan, who witnessed some of the incident, wrote: "Police chase! It's all happening in Islington... BMW driver crashed into traffic light, airbag. Then peep ran. Armed Police chased and left their car. Drama alert!". But a Met Police source said firearms officers were not involved.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Upper Holloway shooting: Man with ‘gunshot injuries’ to back and buttocks found in Wedmore Street

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Upper Holloway shooting: Man shot in his back under arrest on suspicion of GBH

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Camden Town Brewery made Arsenal’s official drinks partner – but why wasn’t Islington’s only beer firm Hammerton approached?

Arsenal have picked Camden Town Brewery as their official beer partner for next year. Picture: Arsenal Football Club

Highbury Fields Bandstand told its building will likely be closed down

Members campaign against the 2017 funding cuts. Pictured front, Wilfred Hatchett. Picture: Polly Hancock

Holloway man one of 12 jailed for delivering cocaine to City workers

Halil Shehu. Picture: City Police

Most Read

Upper Holloway shooting: Man with ‘gunshot injuries’ to back and buttocks found in Wedmore Street

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Upper Holloway shooting: Man shot in his back under arrest on suspicion of GBH

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Camden Town Brewery made Arsenal’s official drinks partner – but why wasn’t Islington’s only beer firm Hammerton approached?

Arsenal have picked Camden Town Brewery as their official beer partner for next year. Picture: Arsenal Football Club

Highbury Fields Bandstand told its building will likely be closed down

Members campaign against the 2017 funding cuts. Pictured front, Wilfred Hatchett. Picture: Polly Hancock

Holloway man one of 12 jailed for delivering cocaine to City workers

Halil Shehu. Picture: City Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Brondesbury captain Overy wants to put disappointment of cancelled game behind them

Brondesbury add to their total in the reverse game against Finchley earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hughes pleased North Middlesex are enjoying title battle

Luke Hollman of North Middlesex celebrates taking a wicket in the Middlesex County Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Hornsey look to shake up promotion battle with win over Brondesbury

Jack Bruce celebrates a wicket with Hornsey captain and wicket-keeper Garfield Struthers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

All Guns Blazing: Give Unai a chance

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Interview: AB de Villiers on playing Twenty20 cricket with Middlesex

Middlesex batsman AB De Villiers playing for South Africa. Picture: Paul Harding/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists