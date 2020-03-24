Search

Police crack down after rise in bicycle-enabled crime in Islington and Camden

PUBLISHED: 11:50 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 24 March 2020

Stock image of police officer on motorbike. Picture: Met Police

Stock image of police officer on motorbike. Picture: Met Police

The Met Police has launched an operation to crack down on bicycle-enabled crime in Islington and Camden.

Central North Basic Command Unit (BCU), comprised of Islington and Camden, recorded a 70.5 per cent increase in pedal bike robbery (rising from 404 to 689 offences) in the 12 months to February 9.

The three-month operation, named Operation Gilera, will also be focused on the Met’s Central West BCU, which covers boroughs including Westminster.

Police hope to emulate the success of Operation Venice, which has almost halved the number of crimes carried out using a moped, scooter or motorcycle since 2017.

Det Ch Insp Shaun White, who’s leading Operation Gilera, said: “This has been set up as our response to tackle, arrest and prosecute those who think that they can use push bikes to rob pedestrians going about their daily business.”

Since the launch of Operation Gilera, officers have executed a number of warrants to arrest those involved in pedal cycle robbery.

In the first week of the operation, warrants led to six people being arrested in Central North BCU in the first week.

If you see suspicious activity or have information about possible criminality, call 111. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Coronavirus: Council leader threatens to close Islington parks

People queueing for ice creams in Highbury Fields.

Coronavirus Bill: Jeremy Corbyn calls for guaranteed income for gig economy and self-employed workers

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Forty-five test positive for Covid-19 in Islington – as pubs, restaurants and gyms ordered to close

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus: Mutual Aid community groups set up across UK to help neighbours self-isolating

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Islington has 54 cases of Covid-19 – as UK deaths reach 281

Handwashing is encouraged as a preventative measure against coronavirus. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

