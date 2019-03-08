new

Police handcuff Highbury film students at gunpoint after 'prop weapon' mistaken for real thing

Armed police detain students in Highbury Grove. Picture: Alex Boyt Archant

This is the moment armed police pinned students to the ground in Highbury after a BB gun believed to be a prop in a school project was mistaken for the real thing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called after a group of boys were seen brandishing the "toy like" device in Highbury Terrace just after 12.50pm yesterday.

The students are believed to be among the first cohort to attend London Screen Academy (LSA) in Highbury Grove, and were reportedly filming a scene when officers handcuffed them at gunpoint.

John Long, who owns Bourne Fishmongers in Highbury Park, told the Gazette: "We are a few stores down. They were just crossing at the zebra crossing and two armed police cars screeched up, bundled them all down, full on with weapons out. Handcuffed them face down [on the road].

"The mounted police turned up, strangely."

John said five or six students were detained by police and a group of girls told him the boys were their classmates at LSA.

He added: "About an hour later I was in Greggs and a lady explained to me they had been filming for a project using a replica gun."

You may also want to watch:

The Met Police's guidelines for filming stipulate that people using replica, imitation or airsoft firearms must consult the force in advance for permission, and get a film weapon crime reference number.

The guidelines also stipulate film crews: "Tell us about any activity involving weapons to prevent the emergency deployment of armed police."

LSA has been approached for comment.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Firearms officers attended the scene and a group of school children were stopped and spoken to.

"A BB gun was recovered and school staff have been informed; they will be dealing with the matter. No arrests made."

Another local businessman, who asked not to be named, said he saw the kids getting taken down by police and the response seemed proportionate.

He added: "I think they were from the recording college on the corner, probably doing some dramatic filming."

London Screen Academy describes itself as a "brand new sixth form for students who have a passion for film and television and the stories they want to tell".

LSA opened in September.