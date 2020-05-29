Search

Police find machete stashed in Bingfield Park bushes

PUBLISHED: 15:57 29 May 2020

Police in Caledonian ward recovered a machete during a weapons sweep on Bingfield Park. Picture: MPS Caledonian

Archant

Police found a machete stashed in a bush in Cally on Friday May 29 – and urged people to contact them if they spot any more hidden weapons.

You may also want to watch:

Officers from the Caledonian ward safer neighbourhoods team were patrolling Bingfield Park when they started combing the bushes in search of hidden weapons.

Gang members often hide weapons in park bushes and front gardens so they can easily find them to use in future, but won’t be arrested if they’re stopped and searched by police

Caledonian Police tweeted: “Boot patrols around the ward today, during a weapons sweep we came across this machete in Bingfield Park N1. If you see anything like this around, please phone police immediately. #BinThatKnife”

