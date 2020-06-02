Coronavirus: Police revamp bicycles for Whittington Hospital staff and donate laptops to vulnerable people

Police have revamped old bicycles for staff at the Whittington Hospital and donated laptops to people who need them most during the pandemic.

Central North (Islington and Camden) basic command unit’s youth engagement team has been helping people in the community during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sgt Tony Quinn said: “When the outbreak started, a lot of hospital staff were still needing to travel to work on public transport which obviously wasn’t ideal.

“While our youth engagement work couldn’t take place due to lockdown measures, we’ve used some of that time to fix up unwanted bicycles and provide key workers with a safer method of getting to work.

“We’ve also given cyclists in the area advice around how to protect their bike and reduce the chance of theft.”

Sergeant Tony Quinn added: “We worked with our partners; Islington Giving, Hanley Crouch Community Centre, Help on Your Doorstep and others after Camden Council needed support in kicking this off.

“The process involves wiping the data of the laptops and prepping them for new owners.

“So far we’ve received 57 laptops, 2 Apple Macs, 2 iPads and a printer and we expect about a further 10 laptops next week which is an amazing start.

“We are reaching every corner of our community and the support has just been amazing.

“Many people living on their own will have found it extremely lonely during this time and I hope the tech appeal helps people feel linked in with their loved ones.”

To donate to the tech appeal you can email appeals@hanleycrouch.org.uk

