Search

Advanced search

'I can't breathe': Police investigate whether officers used 'excessive force' when arresting man in Finsbury Park

PUBLISHED: 10:08 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 07 February 2020

Picture: Met Police

Picture: Met Police

Archant

An investigation is under way after police "used force" when arresting a man in Finsbury Park on Thursday.

This comes after a video posted online appears to show cops punching a man they're restraining while he shouts: "I can't breathe."

Police chased a vehicle after it failed to stop at about 12.30pm in Stroud Green Road. The driver, a man in his 20s, collided with a stationary car before fleeing on foot.

A man was arrested in Upper Tollington Park on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of Class A drugs and theft from a motor vehicle. He remains in police custody.

The footage appears to show two officers jabbing and kneeing a man while restraining him on the floor, while a third stands and points a Taser at him.

His head is forcefully and repeatedly pushed to the ground as he struggles, with one officer holding him down by the back of the neck.

You may also want to watch:

The arresting officers can be heard telling him to stop struggling.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "The man resisted arrest therefore officers used force to restrain him. He did not suffer any injuries during the arrest.

"We are aware of a video that appears to capture some of the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is important that the full circumstances are established.

"To that end, the matter has been referred to the BCU [Basic Command Unit] professional standards unit.

"We will continue to engage with the local community to listen and respond to any concerns."

Islington's Stop and Search Monitoring Group chair Sheri Lawal told the Gazette: "I'm very concerned about the footage because, unfortunately, I receive a lot of complaints and it's usually for young black men receiving this kind of treatment.

"This man on the ground is clearly disorientated but the police are still punching him and kneeing him and I just don't understand how these incidents can continue to happen. He is not showing any weapons. Do what you have to do without the punching and the knee to the back, that to me has become excessive force. I don't understand why the additional violence is necessary."

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244

Most Read

‘I will never forgive them’: Police apologise to family of Henry Hicks five years after Islington teenager’s crash death

The shrine where Henry Hicks died in a police chase in Islington. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children’s sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Piccadilly Line assault: Police release CCTV images after woman hit with newspaper and elderly person attacked at Caledonian Road Station

Police want to speak with this man in connection to an assault on a Piccadilly Line Train. Picture: British Transport Police

Three vehicle crash closes Highbury Park

A car, motorbike and bus were involved in a collision at the junction of Highbury Park and Highbury Grange. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Man cleared of shooting partner’s brother in Whittington Park, Archway

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I will never forgive them’: Police apologise to family of Henry Hicks five years after Islington teenager’s crash death

The shrine where Henry Hicks died in a police chase in Islington. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children’s sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Piccadilly Line assault: Police release CCTV images after woman hit with newspaper and elderly person attacked at Caledonian Road Station

Police want to speak with this man in connection to an assault on a Piccadilly Line Train. Picture: British Transport Police

Three vehicle crash closes Highbury Park

A car, motorbike and bus were involved in a collision at the junction of Highbury Park and Highbury Grange. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Man cleared of shooting partner’s brother in Whittington Park, Archway

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Miedema praises Arsenal for breaking down barriers

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

‘I can’t breathe’: Police investigate whether officers used ‘excessive force’ when arresting man in Finsbury Park

Picture: Met Police

Beloved Highbury Fields Bandstand will be demolished but stay and play services will be provided nearby

Bandstand Highbury Fields playgroup, Church Path Highbury Fields. Cllr Caroline Russell and Terry Stacy join parents staff and children outside the playgroup as they campaign against their funding cut.

Odera delivers first title of 2020 for Islington BC at London Intermediate finals

Odera Okwuosa celebrates (pic Reggie Hagland)

Darts: N19 edge out Sheephaven Bay in Archway League thriller

Sheephaven Bay's Martin and Oisin Coyle
Drive 24