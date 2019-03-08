Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

'Unexplained death' in Highbury: Body in Fieldway Crescent sparks police investigation

PUBLISHED: 16:47 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 24 April 2019

Police are investogating after a body was found in Fieldway Crescent last night. Picture: Google Maps

Police are investogating after a body was found in Fieldway Crescent last night. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are investigating the “unexplained” death of a man in Central Library last night.

Officers were called to reports of a man in cardiac arrest in Fieldway Crescent at 8.37pm.

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.59pm.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “His next of kin have been informed. The death is being treated as unexplained.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow.

One bystander, who saw the aftermath of the incident but asked not to be named, told the Gazette: “The body was found just behind the library where the block of flats are. Police were looking around the library to see if there was CCTV.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7:05pm to reports of a person unwell.

“We sent an incident response officer, three medics in response cars and an ambulance crew.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of medics a person died at the scene.”

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk at 020 7433 0121 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Old Street stabbing leaves man in his 20s in hospital as Bunhill councillors call for ‘urgent action’

The man was stabbed near City Express supermarket in Old Street. Picture: Google StreetView

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Disabled worker repeatedly made to move desks by Islington Council despite contrary medical advice, judge rules

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Highbury Corner: ‘Dangerous and outdated’ roundabout removed

Highbury Corner works 21-22 April 2019. At midnight, the roundabout is closed to all traffic, by 2am the road markers were at work.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Old Street stabbing leaves man in his 20s in hospital as Bunhill councillors call for ‘urgent action’

The man was stabbed near City Express supermarket in Old Street. Picture: Google StreetView

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Disabled worker repeatedly made to move desks by Islington Council despite contrary medical advice, judge rules

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Highbury Corner: ‘Dangerous and outdated’ roundabout removed

Highbury Corner works 21-22 April 2019. At midnight, the roundabout is closed to all traffic, by 2am the road markers were at work.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Unai Emery calls for Arsenal fans to back under fire Shkodran Mustafi after Crystal Palace disappointment

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

Seamer Bamber wants to become first choice at Middlesex

Middlesex's Ethan Bamber (pic John Walton/PA)

Arsenal v Wolves: PREVIEW

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jonny Castro battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Former Middlesex man John Emburey predicted a tight Ashes series at Lord’s tour

John Emburey hosting a tour (Pic: Run Communications)

Ex-Islington amateur Dubois chases more success against Lartey

Daniel Dubois (pic: Steven Paston/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists