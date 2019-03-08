'Unexplained death' in Highbury: Body in Fieldway Crescent sparks police investigation

Police are investogating after a body was found in Fieldway Crescent last night. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are investigating the “unexplained” death of a man in Central Library last night.

Officers were called to reports of a man in cardiac arrest in Fieldway Crescent at 8.37pm.

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.59pm.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “His next of kin have been informed. The death is being treated as unexplained.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow.

One bystander, who saw the aftermath of the incident but asked not to be named, told the Gazette: “The body was found just behind the library where the block of flats are. Police were looking around the library to see if there was CCTV.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7:05pm to reports of a person unwell.

“We sent an incident response officer, three medics in response cars and an ambulance crew.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of medics a person died at the scene.”

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk at 020 7433 0121 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk