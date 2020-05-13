Search

Police investigation after shots fired following altercation in Highbury

PUBLISHED: 14:04 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 13 May 2020

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Police are appealing for information after an altercation ended with a “firearm being discharged” in Highbury on Sunday.

Officers were called at about 11.35pm on Sunday to reports of shots being fired in Roseleigh Avenue, outside Jack Walker Court.

Police didn’t find any victims or suspects at the scene, and no one has been reported injured.

There have been no arrests at this stage.

Det Cons Sayed Quraishi, an investigating officer, said: “We believe the shooting happened following a heated argument on the street between two groups of young people.

“This was a dangerous attack that resulted in the reckless discharge of a firearm in a residential area. It is important that we find out who was involved as soon as possible.

“Someone is likely to have seen these two groups near the scene before and after the incident. If you have information that could help us identify these people, we would urge you to get in touch right away. Any information you provide will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

If you have information, CCT or dash cam footage that could assist the inquiry, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD7473/10MAY.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Did you see or hear what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

