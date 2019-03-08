Police name man found dead in Holloway wheelie bin as Erik San-Filippo

Erik San-Filippo. Picture: Supplied Archant

Detectives investigating the death of a man found in a bin near the Holloway Road Waitrose have named the victim as Erik San-Filippo.

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Police were called to Tollington Road, at about 4.00pm on Saturday to reports of a man's body found in a wheelie bin.

Mr Erik San-Filippo is an Italian national aged 23. He reportedly lived in the Montopoli Valdarno until a few months ago when he moved to England.

His family have been informed.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "A post-mortem examination has been carried out; this proved inconclusive and we await further tests.

"At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are being led by the Met's Central North Command."

A 52-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and has been bailed to return on a date in mid-June.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling CID on 07827872423 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Did you know Erik San-Filippo? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk with tributes.