Police name man found dead in Holloway wheelie bin as Erik San-Filippo
PUBLISHED: 11:26 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 16 May 2019
Archant
Detectives investigating the death of a man found in a bin near the Holloway Road Waitrose have named the victim as Erik San-Filippo.
Police were called to Tollington Road, at about 4.00pm on Saturday to reports of a man's body found in a wheelie bin.
Mr Erik San-Filippo is an Italian national aged 23. He reportedly lived in the Montopoli Valdarno until a few months ago when he moved to England.
His family have been informed.
A Met Police spokesperson said: "A post-mortem examination has been carried out; this proved inconclusive and we await further tests.
"At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are being led by the Met's Central North Command."
A 52-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and has been bailed to return on a date in mid-June.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling CID on 07827872423 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Did you know Erik San-Filippo? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk with tributes.
