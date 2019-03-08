Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police name man found dead in Holloway wheelie bin as Erik San-Filippo

PUBLISHED: 11:26 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 16 May 2019

Erik San-Filippo. Picture: Supplied

Erik San-Filippo. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Detectives investigating the death of a man found in a bin near the Holloway Road Waitrose have named the victim as Erik San-Filippo.

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David GrevettA forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Police were called to Tollington Road, at about 4.00pm on Saturday to reports of a man's body found in a wheelie bin.

Mr Erik San-Filippo is an Italian national aged 23. He reportedly lived in the Montopoli Valdarno until a few months ago when he moved to England.

His family have been informed.

You may also want to watch:

A Met Police spokesperson said: "A post-mortem examination has been carried out; this proved inconclusive and we await further tests.

"At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are being led by the Met's Central North Command."

A 52-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and has been bailed to return on a date in mid-June.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling CID on 07827872423 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Did you know Erik San-Filippo? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk with tributes.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Archway Bridge

The Hornsey Lane bridge going over Archway Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man’s body found in wheelie bin near Holloway Road Waitrose

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

Man arrested on suspicion of Holloway murder over body found in wheelie bin

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Sledgehammer-wielding thieves raid Archway cat cafe Whiskers & Cream and steal safe

The armed burglars prepare to steal the safe.

Neighbours’ shock as ‘nice, polite’ man found dead in Holloway bin

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Archway Bridge

The Hornsey Lane bridge going over Archway Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man’s body found in wheelie bin near Holloway Road Waitrose

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

Man arrested on suspicion of Holloway murder over body found in wheelie bin

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Sledgehammer-wielding thieves raid Archway cat cafe Whiskers & Cream and steal safe

The armed burglars prepare to steal the safe.

Neighbours’ shock as ‘nice, polite’ man found dead in Holloway bin

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal demand answers from UEFA over Baku Europa League final

A general view of the Baku Olympic Stadium. Picture: Matt McGeehan/PA Archive/PA Images

North Middlesex seek response after narrow opening-day loss

The North Middlesex players line up to face the camera

Cricket: Rayner delighted with Middlesex rewards

Middlesex's Ollie Rayner (right) and wicketkeeper John Simpson (left) celebrate (pic John Walton/PA)

Police name man found dead in Holloway wheelie bin as Erik San-Filippo

Erik San-Filippo. Picture: Supplied

Caledonian Road fire: 70 firefighters tackle The Scottish Stores pub blaze near King’s Cross

The fire brigade tackling the fire at the Scottish Stores pub, Islington. Picture: London Fire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists