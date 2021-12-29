Goswell Road in Clerkenwell, Islington, where the crash took place - Credit: Google

A police officer who crashed into a motorcyclist in Clerkenwell thought he was responding to a “serious incident” like a terrorist attack, Westminster Magistrates' Court has heard.

Pc Wayne Bird left a man with a "traumatic" brain injury and broken bones after crashing into him at the junction of Goswell Road on May 30.

At a hearing on December 21, the court heard how the 36-year-old officer collided with the man after driving through a red light at about 25mph.

This course of action was reportedly taken after Pc Bird received an “unusual” call for assistance from firearms officers who had stopped a car on that day.

Prosecutors told the court that the last time Bird heard a “similar” call was “listening to emergency calls in Borough Market incident” – the terror attack on the central London market 2017.

The nature of this call made the officer anticipate a “serious incident”, which informed his decision to drive at pace.

Expert evidence given in the proceedings concluded that Pc Bird would have been able to stop - and the motorcyclist able to cross the junction safely - had the police vehicle been travelling more slowly.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist suffered a brain haemorrhage, a broken neck and a broken leg, and was put into an induced coma after being rushed to hospital.

Since being discharged, he has struggled with memory problems, pain, muscle weakness, blurred vision and fatigue.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the motorcyclist said: “My life has gone down the drain, and I’m only 23.

"On the one hand I know I should feel happy I survived but I’m not. I’m not happy. I have dark thoughts about myself.”

Pc Bird pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and was handed a £750 fine and five points on his licence, and was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a court surcharge of £75.

When passing sentence, senior district judge Paul Goldspring noted the "deeply remorseful" officer's “impeccable record”.

He added: “These cases, as I have already articulated, are terribly difficult to sentence because one doesn’t want the motorcyclist and his family to think it isn’t important. It couldn’t be more important.”

He said Pc Bird’s punishment was, “in many ways”, having to live with knowing that he caused the victim’s injuries.