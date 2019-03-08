Search

Police raid suspected brothels and arrest Finsbury Park man on suspicion of human trafficking

PUBLISHED: 15:32 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 03 October 2019

Finsbury Park station.Picture:Ken Mears

Archant

Police raided several suspected brothels and arrested a man on suspicion of human trafficking in Finsbury Park last night.

Officers stormed addresses in Finsbury Park, Brentwood, Basildon, Colchester and Southend - they arrested five people and three were safeguarded.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "Five people have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after we executed warrants at several properties we believed to be brothels.

"The arrests made were: a 39-year-old woman from Southend and a 53-year-old woman from Basildon, a 30-year-old man and 34-year-old woman from Poplar and a 47-year-old man from Finsbury Park.

They remain in custody for questioning."

Police confirmed the Finsbury Park man was arrested at an address in the area.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244

