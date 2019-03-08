Police raid suspected brothels and arrest Finsbury Park man on suspicion of human trafficking

Police raided several suspected brothels and arrested a man on suspicion of human trafficking in Finsbury Park last night.

Officers stormed addresses in Finsbury Park, Brentwood, Basildon, Colchester and Southend - they arrested five people and three were safeguarded.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "Five people have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after we executed warrants at several properties we believed to be brothels.

"The arrests made were: a 39-year-old woman from Southend and a 53-year-old woman from Basildon, a 30-year-old man and 34-year-old woman from Poplar and a 47-year-old man from Finsbury Park.

They remain in custody for questioning."

Police confirmed the Finsbury Park man was arrested at an address in the area.

