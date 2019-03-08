Police release e-fit image after attempted rape in the Cally

E-fit of man sought by police following attempted rate in Market Road.

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to find following the attempted rape of a woman in the Cally.

The incident happened at about 2.40am on March 10 when the victim, a woman in her 30s, got off a bus in Caledonian Road at the junction with Market Road.

As she walked along Market Road towards York Way she heard a male voice calling after her.

She ignored him and kept walking but was grabbed from behind and dragged towards an alleyway off Market Road.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "A struggle ensued and the woman managed to fight her attacker off although she sustained a facial injury during the fight. The man then fled down Market Road towards York Way."

There have been no arrests. Police are investigating.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers in the Central North Command Unit on 101, quoting CAD949/10Mar or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.