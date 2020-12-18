Islington house party shut down and guests fined for breaking Covid rules

Published: 6:33 PM December 18, 2020

Nearly 20 fines were dished out by police after officers shut down a house party for breaching Covid rules.

Officers from the Met were called to a home in Cardozo Road, off Caledonian Road, shortly before midnight on Wednesday (December 16).

Officers took enforcement action against the partygoers and a total of 19 fixed penalty notices were issued.

Ch Insp Pete Dearden, from the Met’s Islington Policing team, said: “This was the first day under heightened restrictions purposefully put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The infection rate in Islington is increasing, and frankly it is shocking to see people act with total contempt for the rules, willing to put the health of their community at risk.

“That is exactly why officers on scene took action to issue multiple people with fixed penalty notices.

"We will continue to work across the borough to clamp down on these offences, taking enforcement action where necessary.”

