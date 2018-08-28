Police urge man suspected of lobbing bottle at Dele Ali to come forward

Police officers want to trace this man in connection with a bottle being thrown onto the pitch during the north London derby.

Detectives investigating a bottle thrown at a player during the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham on December 19 have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

During the Carabao Cup quarter final at the Emirates Stadium someone lobbed a plastic bottle and it struck Spurs and England star Dele Alli on the back of the head.

Since the incident, cops have been collaborating with Arsenal Football Club to identify the suspect – and they’re now urging the man pictured, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to come forward.

Cons Jonathan Fryar, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was an disrespectful act which showed complete disregard for both the players and the fans wishing to enjoy a peaceful match – the incident is being taken seriously.”

No arrests have been made, enquiries continue.