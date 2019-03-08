Search

Police want help tracking down missing Islington man Francis Leach

PUBLISHED: 13:28 14 November 2019

Have you seen Francis Leach?

Have you seen Francis Leach?

Archant

Police in Islington are appealing for help in tracking down a vulnerable missing man named Francis Leach.

The 27-year-old was last spoken to on Tuesday last week, and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is black and 5ft 8in, with short dark curly hair, a short beard.

He could be in the Islington or Camden, or in Oldham or Manchester.

If you see Francis do not approach him but call police on 101 (999 in an emergency) quoting 19MIS044101.

Please share and help us find him.

