Kebabonomics with Jeremy Corbyn: Archway Kebab boss predicts Islington North MP will be in Number 10 next year

Jeremy Corbyn MP drops into Archway Kebab on March 28, 2019 to congratulate owner Hakan Topkaya and his staff on winning Best Takeaway in London in the British Kebab Awards 2019. Pictured outside with Hakan. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Jeremy Corbyn will be propelled into number 10 next year when the economy succumbs to a bigger recession than the 2008 financial crash, predicts the owner of an award-winning Archway kebab shop.

It was the Labour leader who first nominated Hakan Topkaya’s Junction Road business for a gong at the Best British Kebab Awards, where it was named best takeaway in London for a second time last week.

The Islington North MP dropped by Archway Kebab today to presented Hakan with his award and pose for a picture. He then ordered a round of his favourite veggie kebabs, packed full of falafel and heavenly halloumi, which he shared with the Gazette.

It was Mr Corbyn’s sons who told him “The Archway” is the best kebab house in the area, so he went in there, with a view to nominate them for the awards, and asked to see the kitchen.

“They were surprised,” he recounted. “And then said: ‘Of course’.

“Good food comes from a good kitchen and look at it [he gestured at his wrap] it’s beautiful.

“I was very pleased they got the award. Kebab shops are obviously a very important source of local jobs, but they also create a sense of community.

“People chat to each other when they buy them.”

Hakan, 46, told the Gazette his father Sukra, who founded the business, used to serve Mr Corbyn falafel from time-to-time.

“So he’s been coming here for a long time,” he said.

“We were here before the Costa, Greggs and McDonalds. It’s one of the places that makes Archway special.”

Of other takeaways in the area, Hakan added: “It’s such a good thing to have rivalry that’s pleasant and gentlemanly”.

But Hakan dismissed the idea of kebab houses being “protectionist” about their customers, as “money is a common denominator” and can be spent just as easily on trainers of holidays as a lamb doner.

Asked if he’d back Mr Corbyn at the ballot, Hakan said: “I don’t vote at all. I haven’t voted after Blair. I’m non-political at the moment and for the past few years I have been studying different schools of economics. I knew Marxism because I was born in Turkey but have been learning about Keynsianism and neo-liberalism.

“I visited the Soviet Union in ’89 – they didn’t have kebabs. If there were I don’t even want to think about what it would taste like.

“In Turkey they make state-sponsored bread but you can pick out nails inside it.

He then made the political prediction will send stock markets and Tory HQ into panic mode, maybe.

“I think Jeremy will be the next prime minister,” he said. “Because next year there will be a bigger crash than the 2008 one.”

The public pick their favourite eatery in the British Kebab Awards, and votes from councillors and MPs are worth extra points.

According to the competitions organisers, the kebab industry contributes more than £2.2 billion to the UK economy.