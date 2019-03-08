Search

Brexit petition: 12,000 in Islington back call for government to revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU

PUBLISHED: 15:28 22 March 2019

More than 12,000 people in Islington have signed a Brexit petition calling for Britain to revoke Article 50 and remain in the European Union (EU).

Screen grab taken from the UK Parliament website of a petition calling for the government to 'Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU.Screen grab taken from the UK Parliament website of a petition calling for the government to 'Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU." Theresa May has ruled out cancelling the Brexit countdown despite the public petition, which has since hit three million signatures.

The petition has recorded more than three million votes nationwide in less than 48 hours ahead of the “Put It to the People” march tomorrow ending in Parliament Square, which demands a final say on the Brexit deal.

In Jeremy Corbyn’s Islington North, 7,000 people have signed the petition, more than 6 per cent of all constituents, the sixth highest figure in the country.

Meanwhile, 5pc of people in Islington South and Finsbury have signed, totalling 5,508 people.

The number is still somewhat short of the 76,420 in Islington who backed Remain in the actual 2016 referendum – three quarters of all local voters.

Islington in Europe chair Nick Turton, 46, said: “It’s not surprising Islington voters feel so strongly on this petition – it’s what we hear every day on the street campaigning.

“Our EU residents in the borough – all of them friends, neighbours and family members – are very worried and uncertain about their future right to stay here.

“The Prime Minister is driving us all to the edge of a cliff and refusing to put her foot on the brakes.

“Our MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Emily Thornberry need to step up on this and support the will of Islington – they need to be at the march tomorrow.”

Nick Turton, chair of Islington in Europe, on an anti-Brexit campaign in Nag's Head, Holloway, last year. Picture: Polly HancockNick Turton, chair of Islington in Europe, on an anti-Brexit campaign in Nag's Head, Holloway, last year. Picture: Polly Hancock

Emily Thornberry MP has since confirmed to the Gazette she will not be attending the march due to other commitments.

The Islington and Finsbury South MP said: “I know many of my constituents will be marching in London on Saturday.

“I am campaigning in Scotland this weekend so I will not be on that march in person, but I join everyone there in demanding a final say and another vote if the only choices before us are a terrible deal or no deal at all.

“As I have repeatedly said, it would only be right for any public vote to include the option for us to remain in the EU, and I can assure you that I would campaign for us to do so.”

More than 2,000 people a minute have been putting their names to the petition. That makes it the fastest growing poll ever submitted to the national portal, which was set up nearly four years ago.

The EU today granted a two-week extension for Prime Minister Theresa May to negotiate a Brexit deal that can pass through Parliament – something she has twice failed to do in recent weeks.

