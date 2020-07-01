Business secretary visits Islington pub ahead of reopening
PUBLISHED: 16:44 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 01 July 2020
A pub in Islington received a visit from the government’s business secretary ahead of its post-lockdown opening.
Secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy Alok Sharma went to The Alpaca on June 24 ahead of its opening on July 4 to get a taste of what safety measures were being implemented.
They include social distancing signs, hand sanitisers, reduced table numbers and a new courtyard garden.
Owner Lucas Owen said: “We were quick to put measures in place but were surprised when we heard the minister was keen to see what the pub looked like.”
The pub on Essex Road, formerly The New Rose, underwent a £500,000 makeover from January and was only open for about two weeks before the Covid-19 lockdown came into force.
Lucas said he was not going to let the unprecedented circumstances “beat” him and have been offering takeaway drinks and Sunday roasts in the meantime.
