Candidates announced for St George's ward by-election - Tories not contesting it

Islington Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Islington Conservatives will not contest the council by-election next month in St George's ward.

A new councillor will be elected following the resignation of Labour's Kat Fletcher after six years in the chamber but only four parties have put candidates forward.

Labour has chosen local campaigner Gulcin Ozdemir to fight for the seat, while the Greens have chosen Natasha Cox. Guilene Marco will stand for the Women's Equality Party and the Lib Dems have chosen Helen Redesdale.

At last year's council elections Labour won all three seats and won 52.9 per cent of the vote, with the Greens in second place on 35.9pc. Ms Cox was 519 votes behind Cllr Satnam Gill, who was elected along with Cllr Tricia Clarke and Cllr Fletcher.

The three Tory candidates came second, third and fourth bottom, winning 5.1pc of the vote.

The by-election will take place on the same day as the General Election.