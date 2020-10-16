Certificate revoked in ‘milestone’ for campaign to stop distribution hub by Archway school

Yerbury Primary School. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A campaign to stop a supermarket warehouse opening next to an Archway school has reached a “hugely important milestone”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A general view of some bags from the home delivery company Ocado. Picture: Katie Collins/ PA A general view of some bags from the home delivery company Ocado. Picture: Katie Collins/ PA

Nocado has been fighting Ocado’s plans to open a delivery hub on the Bush Industrial Estate site, bordering Yerbury Primary School, since last year.

It says the site could serve up to 100 delivery vans a day at peak times, increasing pollution near the school playground and residential streets.

The supermarket’s landlord Telereal Trillium were granted a Lawful Development Certificate by Islington Council in 2017, classifying the site as B8 for storage and distribution, and therefore green-lighted Ocado’s plans.

READ MORE: Ocado chief tells parents controversial depot near Yerbury Primary School will help meet demand of 13,000 weekly Islington customers

READ MORE: All-out Ocado boycott in Islington could cost firm £60million annually, campaigners claim

Nocado submitted a 100-page pack of evidence to Islington Council refuting Telereal’s version of events, arguing the site had not been used for storage and distribution purposes since 1992 and on October 15, Islington Council revoked that certificate.

A statement on Nocado’s website says: “The revocation is a hugely important milestone in the campaign to stop Ocado opening up the damaging 24/7 depot next to the school, but is unlikely to be the end.

You may also want to watch:

“Ocado may take the council to the High Court to try and overturn the decision or they may put in a fresh planning application, or both.”

It said Ocado and Telereal have already “damaged the education of Yerbury children by building just metres from their classrooms”.

Nocado called for Ocado to apologise to the school, adding it “will not rest” until the matter is over.

A spokesperson from Ocado said: “Ocado is committed to being the best possible occupant of the site at Tufnell Park.

“Our plans ensure it will be one of the greenest and quietest grocery facilities in the UK but we will continue to listen and respond to any concerns.

“At a time when delivering groceries to the home has never mattered more, we are disappointed by the council’s decision to revoke the site’s certificate of lawfulness and we are considering all options with the landlord.”

A spokesperson from Islington Council said: “The council has followed due process in investigating the matters raised by residents, who have been updated throughout this process.”

Telereal Trillium did not wish to comment at this stage.