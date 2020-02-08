'Unacceptable': Charity condemns anti-abortion group who 'distressed' women outside Finsbury Park clinic

Anti-abortion protestors outside a clinic in Finsbury Park. Picture: Bpas Archant

The UK's leading abortion care service has condemned Catholic protestors who "distressed" women outside a clinic in Finsbury Park today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) has reiterated calls for the government to introduce buffer zones outside clinic, after supporters of the Helpers of God's Precious Infants (HGPI) demonstrated clients outside its clinic in Upper Tollington Park.

According to an itinerary posted on its website, HGPI supporters were due assemble at St Mellitus Church before conducting a "prayerful and peaceful procession to BPAS abortion facility" to hold a "vigil". They target a different clinic each month.

"Bpas is deeply disappointed that yet another of our clinics is now being targeted by anti-abortion protesters," said a spokesperson for the charity. "Since the Home Office declined to take action to put a stop to this type of activity in late 2018, 44 clinics across the UK have had to deal with anti-abortion protests.

You may also want to watch:

"Our clients tell us that this type of activity is deeply distressing. Today we know that women were followed down the street as they left, that protesters were shouting to women that they 'loved them' as they accessed care, and protesters were walking into the road to push leaflets through the windows of cars stopped at the traffic lights.

"This type of activity is unacceptable. Women and BPAS staff desperately need the government to step up and bring in buffer zones to move protesters away from the clinic gate."

The clinic is on the Haringey side of the border.

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West has been approached for comment, as has the Home Office and St Mellitus Church.

HGPI has also been asked for a statement. On the "about us" section of its website, the group says: "The prayers come to the abortion centre to pray for an hour or more, at any time that the babies are going to be aborted. They carry on a most important spiritual battle, as they stand outside the centre. They pray in a spirit of reparation: for their own sins; the sin of abortion; and particularly for the deaths that will occur while they stand outside on that day.

They pray for women going into the centre: for the abortionist and staff; for the neighbouring community; for their legislators; for the religious leaders of the country; and for all who, through indifference, do nothing to try to stop abortion."