Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Bunhill by-election to replace Cllr Claudia Webbe MP delayed until May 2021

PUBLISHED: 18:54 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:54 21 April 2020

Cllr Claudia Webbe outside the Bunhill Energy Centre on Central St. Picture: Polly Hancock

Cllr Claudia Webbe outside the Bunhill Energy Centre on Central St. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

The by-election to replace Claudia Webbe as a Bunhill councillor has been delayed until May next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr Webbe was elected MP for Leicester East in December, and Islington Labour delayed the by-election to replace her to coincide with the mayoral and London Assembly polls which were due to take place next month.

But the government has now postponed all elections for a year due to the coronavirus crisis. Like all MPs, Cllr Webbe gets a salary of £79,468 – and she is still claiming her basic allowance of £10,519 in her capacity as an Islington councillor.

Islington Labour says Cllr Webbe is still a “true champion of local residents” – and council leader Richard Watts says she’s still doing case work.

The Gazette asked Islington’s former environment and transport chief if she would continue to claim her basic allowance until May next year, but she didn’t respond.

Former Lib Dem leader of Islington Council Terry Stacy said: “How can she serve two masters, the people of Leicester East and the people of Bunhill? It’s impossible.

You may also want to watch:

“She should have resigned immediately after she got elected to Parliament, she can’t be doing either job properly. If she’s locked down in London how can she be doing her in Leicester East? If he’s in Leicester East how can she be doing her job in Bunhill?

“It’s ridiculous, she’s making a mockery of the people of Bunhill; they need a full time councillor.”

The Gazette put these comments to Cllr Webbe but didn’t hear anything back.

An Islington Labour spokesperson said “Cllr Claudia Webbe continues to be a true champion for local residents in Bunhill as one of their local councillors, and receives a basic allowance to reflect this. She will continue to represent local people until it is appropriate to stand down.

“Following changes to national legislation, all UK elections have been halted, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people during the pandemic.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed in Caledonian Road outside Pentonville prison

Police at the scene outside Pentonville prison. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: 89 people die with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Coronavirus: Islington Council urged to review cemetery closures after government says they should reopen

Islington and St Pancras Cemetery. Picture: Edmond Terakopian/ PA

Most Read

Woman stabbed in Caledonian Road outside Pentonville prison

Police at the scene outside Pentonville prison. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: 89 people die with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Coronavirus: Islington Council urged to review cemetery closures after government says they should reopen

Islington and St Pancras Cemetery. Picture: Edmond Terakopian/ PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal’s Williamson nominated for young footballer of year award

Arsenal's Leah Williamson on the ball against Tottenham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Australian Foord ‘so excited’ to join Arsenal

Caitlin Foord of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

UEFA open to domestic leagues being cancelled ‘in special cases’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, (right) battles for possession of the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez, (left) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Nobbs pens new deal with Arsenal

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boxing: Youth Olympics cheer for GB

Repton's Caroline Dubois tops the podium at the European Youth Championships (pic England Boxing)
Drive 24