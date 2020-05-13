Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Islington Council leader says Covid-19 testing improvements are ‘too little, too late’

PUBLISHED: 11:37 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 13 May 2020

Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they test key workers at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they test key workers at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

PA Wire/PA Images

The leader of Islington Council says gradual improvements to the government’s Covid-19 testing regime are “too little, too late”.

The army is currently assessing two possible locations in Islington where the borough’s first Covid-19 testing facility could be set up. There are already sites in Camden and Hackney.

People from Islington account for just 439 of the government’s 226,463 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus. The actual number of cases is thought to be far higher.

Islington Council is keeping records of Covid-19-related staff absences, including sickness and self-isolation where an employee is not able to work from home, and/or a member of their household has symptoms or a positive diagnosis.

For the period April 27 to May 11, there were 28 new instances recorded.

Since the start of the pandemic, 23 staff are recorded as having taken a test.

You may also want to watch:

Asked if council workers now have easy access to tests, Cllr Richard Watts said: “I wouldn’t go that far, no. Some of the restrictions have been relaxed and there are more testing sites available locally, the army yet hasn’t found a venue that works for mobile testing site in Islington. We have been trying to support them to do that. So the issue remains that the tests are really only effective in the first four or five days after someone develops symptoms.

“I think the testing regime is slowly getting rolled out and slowly being improved, so we’re now seeing more tests in care homes and that kind of but you know I would still describe it as too little, too late.”

Twenty-nine coronavirus-related deaths were registered at Islington care homes as of May 1, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Speaking on Thursday last week, Islington Council’s leader said tests had only recently become available to council staff with “the very small caveat” that 20 or so tests had previously been offered to social care workers.

He added: “However, with those early tests there’s only a very small time window in the first three days of people getting symptoms when they’re eligible to be tested.

“And the testing centres the nearest one to us was the Ikea in Brent which obviously had a very limited take up on the tests because finding people who were both eligible in that very limited time window and who could make it to Brent, was easier said than done.”

Last week it was revealed data on the outcome of tens of thousands of Covid-19 tests carried out privately had not yet been made accessible to local authorities.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Founder of Finsbury Park theatre passes away at 80 years old

Jeremy Bond at the Park Theatre Gala.

Coronavirus: Holloway security guard isn’t surprised men of his occupation have highest risk of dying with Covid-19 because shoplifters threaten to spit on him

Holloway Waitrose' hero security guard Victor Ikeakhe helped police catch Ismail Musa after he stabbed mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Caedmon Road. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: Islington Council bailing out GLL to save leisure centre provider

Highbury Leisure Centre_Exterior: (Left to right) Tyron Fuller, Partnership Manager, GLL; Cllr Janet Burgess, Islington Council’s executive member for health and social care; Mark Leslie, General Manager, Highbury Leisure Centre. Picture: GLL

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Anthony Rooks death: Tufnell Park man remanded in custody over pensioner’s killing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant.

Most Read

Founder of Finsbury Park theatre passes away at 80 years old

Jeremy Bond at the Park Theatre Gala.

Coronavirus: Holloway security guard isn’t surprised men of his occupation have highest risk of dying with Covid-19 because shoplifters threaten to spit on him

Holloway Waitrose' hero security guard Victor Ikeakhe helped police catch Ismail Musa after he stabbed mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Caedmon Road. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: Islington Council bailing out GLL to save leisure centre provider

Highbury Leisure Centre_Exterior: (Left to right) Tyron Fuller, Partnership Manager, GLL; Cllr Janet Burgess, Islington Council’s executive member for health and social care; Mark Leslie, General Manager, Highbury Leisure Centre. Picture: GLL

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Anthony Rooks death: Tufnell Park man remanded in custody over pensioner’s killing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Looking back: Arsenal legend Scott makes last appearance

Arsenal's Alex Scott (left) and Chelsea's Ana Borges battle for the ball during the SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium

Coronavirus: Strict protocols for Premier League players to return

West Ham United's Mark Noble (centre) during a training session at London Stadium

Coronavirus: Islington Council leader says Covid-19 testing improvements are ‘too little, too late’

Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they test key workers at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

Police appeal after man found collapsed in ‘critical condition’ in Hoxton

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Coronavirus London live updates: Furlough scheme extended until October

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an extension to the furlough scheme until October. Picture: House of Commons
Drive 24