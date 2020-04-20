Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Islington Council leader says £1.6billion funding boost for local authorities will ‘keep the wolf from the door’

PUBLISHED: 15:04 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 20 April 2020

Cllr Richard Watts, leader of Islington Council, speaking at a Fair Futures Commission meeting at Arts and Media School Islington. Photo by Em Fitzgerald

Cllr Richard Watts, leader of Islington Council, speaking at a Fair Futures Commission meeting at Arts and Media School Islington. Photo by Em Fitzgerald

Em Fitzgerald

The leader of Islington Council says extra government funding announced on Friday will “keep the wolf from the door” and protect key services, for now.

The government has pledged an extra £1.6billion to help local authorities during the Covid-19 pandemic, it has now given councils £3.2bn during the crisis.

This comes after scores of council leaders, including Cllr Richard Watts, warned there could be “catastrophic consequences” for public services unless extra funds were made available. Reacting to the funding announcement, Cllr Watts told the Gazette: “It certainly keeps the wolf from the door. I’m very pleased that our public calls for more funding were listened to quickly and, while Islington isn’t in this position, a number of councils across the country quite rapidly would have issued section 114 notices, which is effectively they’re bankrupt, had the government not done that quickly.”

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Watts helped coordinate the national effort to lobby the government for more funding in his capacity as chair of the Local Government Association’s resource board. He added: “We are going to need more money after this but the government did indicate they are open to that.

“So I think some of the money worries are satisfied at this stage, certainly because of this announcement we’re not in a position where we have to start making any decisions about turning off the services.”

The Office For Budget Responsibility fiscal watchdog has warned that, if the lockdown lasts for three months, the UK economy shrink by 35 per cent this spring.

Cllr Watts said: “It would be catastrophic for the country and for Islington if the government responded to this economic crises like the last economic crisis, cut spending and introduced another round of austerity. Frankly, the government has to invest its way out of this crisis not cut its way out of this crisis, the double-dip recession eight or nine years ago showed austerity is a disastrous response to an economic downturn.”

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick said: “I promised local government would have the resources they need to meet this challenge and [this] demonstrates my commitment to doing just that. We stand shoulder to shoulder with local government and my priority is to make sure they are supported so they can continue to support their communities through this challenging time.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

National Hemp Service launches online offering 10% discount to NHS workers fighting Covid-19 pandemic

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Arsenal fan Sophie Holdcroft: Arsene Wenger has been central to joyous memories of time with my late brother

The much-loved and much-missed Arsenal loyal fan Ben Ansell

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Most Read

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

National Hemp Service launches online offering 10% discount to NHS workers fighting Covid-19 pandemic

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Arsenal fan Sophie Holdcroft: Arsene Wenger has been central to joyous memories of time with my late brother

The much-loved and much-missed Arsenal loyal fan Ben Ansell

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Eskinazi backing new Middlesex captain Handscomb

Australia's Peter Handscomb during a nets session (pic Jason O'Brien/PA)

Coronavirus: Government consulting with football chiefs over restart

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

Essex spinner Simon Harmer raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in an innings (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 20

Romania's Simona Halep in action at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships

Coronavirus: 89 people die with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Drive 24