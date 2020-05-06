There With You: Staff running food distribution depot at Sobell Centre thanked for ‘tremendous work and trojan efforts’

Islington Food Distribution centreat the Sobell Centre. Picture: Billy Wells Archant

Officers behind the rapid transformation of the Sobell Centre into a hub where food aid parcels are being received and distributed from have been thanked for their “trojan efforts”.

Islington Council leader Richard Watts, community development chief Cllr Una O’Halloran and deputy mayor Cllr Troy Gallagher visited the Hornsey Road leisure centre on April 29.

The vast operation at the Sobell Centre, which has seen its ice rink re-purposed as a storage space for perishable goods, is helping the council support vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis.

Cllr Gallagher told the Gazette: “I wanted to thank all the frontline workers and volunteers.

“I was amazed at how brilliantly organised it was both in terms of layout, management and getting the food out to the community hubs in timely manner.

“I was very touched and inspired at both the passion and compassion demonstrated along with a great sense of camaraderie in these very challenging times.”

During his visit to the centre, the deputy mayor thanked workers for their “tremendous work and trojan efforts to keep our residents safe”, adding: “In this battle against Covid, everyday ordinary workers just don’t realise how special they are.

“Along with the NHS workers, emergency services and council workers that empty the bins and keep the street clean, their roles and that of the community hubs, VCS [voluntary and community centre] and mutual aid groups are the most important role in the borough.”

He thanked Billy Wells, Islington’s head of services, who’s running the project, along with all his “brilliant team”.

Cllr Gallagher added: “As councillors we take very many calls from our residents needing various types of support, some very complex, at all hours of the day and night. The work of the frontline staff makes all this happen and, as one Islington, helps us to save lives by ensuring those in need have the food, medication, the friendly phone conversation and support they require to survive.

“Their work demonstrates that here in Islington, one Islington, our community is like an extension of family and in times of crisis, no job is too big, no one too heavy to carry through this storm.”

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people during the pandemic.

