Application for Finsbury Park gambling games shop licence rejected

An application for a new gambling games shop near Finsbury Park has been rejected.

On June 18, Islington Council’s licensing sub-committee discussed an application submitted by Future Leisure for an adult gaming store on Fonthill Road.

Although Future Leisure said the shop would be a place to “meet and socialise in a safe and controlled environment”, there were concerns about the application.

PC Adam Peace said there were “serious challenges” in the area, which “generates well above its fair share of issues”.

Committee chair Cllr Phil Graham said: “It was rejected because we didn’t think it went with our policies and objectives surrounding harm, and that area is particularly vulnerable, there are lots of drugs going on.”

The site also requires as-yet unobtained planning permission for change of use from betting shop to adult gaming centre.

The law firm behind Future Leisure’s application was contacted for comment.