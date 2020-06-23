Search

Advanced search

Application for Finsbury Park gambling games shop licence rejected

PUBLISHED: 18:32 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:32 23 June 2020

Fonthill Road. Picture: Google Maps

Fonthill Road. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

An application for a new gambling games shop near Finsbury Park has been rejected.

On June 18, Islington Council’s licensing sub-committee discussed an application submitted by Future Leisure for an adult gaming store on Fonthill Road.

Although Future Leisure said the shop would be a place to “meet and socialise in a safe and controlled environment”, there were concerns about the application.

You may also want to watch:

PC Adam Peace said there were “serious challenges” in the area, which “generates well above its fair share of issues”.

Committee chair Cllr Phil Graham said: “It was rejected because we didn’t think it went with our policies and objectives surrounding harm, and that area is particularly vulnerable, there are lots of drugs going on.”

The site also requires as-yet unobtained planning permission for change of use from betting shop to adult gaming centre.

The law firm behind Future Leisure’s application was contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Teenager out of hospital after Highbury stabbing in Witherington Road

The police cordon in Witherington Road. Picture: Archant

Police appeal to find Porsche driver in Holloway who ‘rammed police car and injured officer’ in getaway

Police say the suspect drove a white Porsche Panamera which collided with six vehicles as it escaped. Picture: kenjonbro/CC Search

High Court rules Islington Council ‘failed to notify’ homeless man in legal battle

Shabnam Shekarian, solicitor at Hodge Jones and Allen. Picture: Steve Bainbridge

Teenager arrested following police chase after moped drives wrong way down the road

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorcycle, dangerous driving, failure to stop, driving without insurance and driving without license. Picture: Met Police

Whittington Hospital doctor celebrated for World Refugee Day 2020

Anxhela Gradeci, who works on the Covid ward at the Whittington Hospital. Picture: IRC / Elena Heatherwick

Most Read

Teenager out of hospital after Highbury stabbing in Witherington Road

The police cordon in Witherington Road. Picture: Archant

Police appeal to find Porsche driver in Holloway who ‘rammed police car and injured officer’ in getaway

Police say the suspect drove a white Porsche Panamera which collided with six vehicles as it escaped. Picture: kenjonbro/CC Search

High Court rules Islington Council ‘failed to notify’ homeless man in legal battle

Shabnam Shekarian, solicitor at Hodge Jones and Allen. Picture: Steve Bainbridge

Teenager arrested following police chase after moped drives wrong way down the road

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorcycle, dangerous driving, failure to stop, driving without insurance and driving without license. Picture: Met Police

Whittington Hospital doctor celebrated for World Refugee Day 2020

Anxhela Gradeci, who works on the Covid ward at the Whittington Hospital. Picture: IRC / Elena Heatherwick

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Application for Finsbury Park gambling games shop licence rejected

Fonthill Road. Picture: Google Maps

High Court rules Islington Council ‘failed to notify’ homeless man in legal battle

Shabnam Shekarian, solicitor at Hodge Jones and Allen. Picture: Steve Bainbridge

Album review: Pottery – Welcome To Bobby’s Motel

Album Review Welcome to Bobby's Motel

Teenager out of hospital after Highbury stabbing in Witherington Road

The police cordon in Witherington Road. Picture: Archant

Police appeal to find Porsche driver in Holloway who ‘rammed police car and injured officer’ in getaway

Police say the suspect drove a white Porsche Panamera which collided with six vehicles as it escaped. Picture: kenjonbro/CC Search