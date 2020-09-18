Search

Advanced search

Councillor set to become first Black female deputy leader in Islington

PUBLISHED: 14:31 18 September 2020

Kaya Comer-Schwartz. Picture: Islington Council

Kaya Comer-Schwartz. Picture: Islington Council

Archant

An Islington councillor is set to make history by becoming the first Black woman appointed deputy leader.

Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz will take over from Cllr Janet Burgess in deputising for leader Cllr Richard Watts if he is unavailable.

Cllr Burgess has stepped down from both this role, which she filled for seven years, and the executive member for health and social care position.

However, she will continue representing Junction ward.

Cllr Comer-Schwartz was born and raised in the borough, was first elected a local councillor in 2013 and has most recently been executive member for children, young people and families.

READ MORE: How Cllr Comer-Schwartz’s grandad survived Nazi concentration camp

“Islington is a wonderfully diverse borough, but I know that many in our community face profound challenges and injustice,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“As a woman of African heritage, it’s both a huge privilege and responsibility to serve Islington and help shape its future.

“I remain determined to fight to end inequality and injustice. I’m passionate about improving opportunities for local people – especially our children and young people – and making Islington the best possible place to grow up, live and work in.”

Cllr Comer-Schwartz’s professional background is in the charity sector, previously working at the Centre for Mental Health, Shelter and World Jewish Relief.

She is currently chair of Islington’s Youth Justice and Corporate Parenting boards; sits on London Councils’ crime and community safety and children’s leads committees and the Dame Alice Owen Foundation advisory group; and is a member of the Archway Town Centre Group.

The appointment will be noted at the annual council meeting on September 24.

Cllr Nurullah Turan will become the new executive member for health and social care, leaving his post as chair of the council’s licensing regulatory committee.

Additionally, Cllr Sue Lukes has been appointed head of a new portfolio, community safety, to oversee the coronavirus response, policing, public protection, and hate crime, tackle domestic violence and abuse, support survivors and champion victims of crime.

Cllr Lukes leaves her positions as vice-chair of both the housing scrutiny and audit committees.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cally stabbing: ‘Teen’ knifed to death in North Road

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a youth was stabbed to death. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Three arrested in immigration raid at Deliveroo base in Islington

Police and immigration vans outside Deliveroo in Pentonville Road yesterday (Picture: Oriel Hutchinson)

Spotlight on Islington residents in TV documentary

Upper Street around The Angel.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington neighbours left living in damp flats for months

Neighbours Sandra King and Louise Tanner Haggerty. Picture: Sandra King

Hackney and Islington bus lanes set to be enforced 24/7 in trial amid pandemic

The 24 hour bus lane trial is part of a raft of measures TfL is inroducing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TfL

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cally stabbing: ‘Teen’ knifed to death in North Road

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a youth was stabbed to death. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Three arrested in immigration raid at Deliveroo base in Islington

Police and immigration vans outside Deliveroo in Pentonville Road yesterday (Picture: Oriel Hutchinson)

Spotlight on Islington residents in TV documentary

Upper Street around The Angel.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington neighbours left living in damp flats for months

Neighbours Sandra King and Louise Tanner Haggerty. Picture: Sandra King

Hackney and Islington bus lanes set to be enforced 24/7 in trial amid pandemic

The 24 hour bus lane trial is part of a raft of measures TfL is inroducing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TfL

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arteta ‘had doubts’ Aubameyang would sign new Arsenal deal

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates with Granit Xhaka after scoring his side's third goal against Fulham

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema nominated for UEFA Champions League forward of the year

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with team-mate Beth Mead during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Councillor set to become first Black female deputy leader in Islington

Kaya Comer-Schwartz. Picture: Islington Council

Homelessness museum holds outdoor display in Islington while it searches for permanent home

The Museum of Homelessness' Street Museum. Picture: Daniela Sbrisny

Hope Theatre funded to film original monologues as it struggles for survival

The Hope theatre above the Hope & Anchor pub on Upper Street Islington has been awarded a grant to film 5 original fifteen minute monologues