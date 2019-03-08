Labour selects 'Islington born and bred' candidate for St George's ward by-election

Gulcin Ozdemir was selected by fellow members as the St George's candidate. Archant

The Islington Labour party has announced community campaigner Gulcin Ozdemir will stand in the St George's ward by-election next month.

Born and bred in Islington, Gulcin is a professional advocate for people living in social housing and the former chair of the Parents' Association at Christ the King Primary School.

She was chosen by members to contest the sea following the resignation of Cllr Kat Fletcher, on December 12, the same day as the General Election.

Gulcin first got involved in campaigning when she helped save the maternity and A&E services at the Whittington, where she and her daughter were both born.

She said: "I am proud to be born and bred in Islington, and that's why I am honoured to have the opportunity to represent my community and to make a positive impact on the lives of local people."

Among her priorities would be improving community safety and campaigning for genuinely affordable homes at the Holloway Prison site.

Gulcin said she would also represent people whose voices aren't heard.

"I am looking forward to meeting and listening to local people across the community in the weeks ahead," she added. "I promise that, if I am elected, I will be an advocate for my community, representing the needs of the marginalised."